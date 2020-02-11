Garden Spot High School teacher honored with scholarship
Katherine Ranck, agricultural educator at Garden Spot High School, is one of a select group of agriculture teachers nationwide who received the 2019 Teachers Turn the Key professional development scholarship from the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
As a scholarship recipient, Ranck attended the educators’ annual convention in Anaheim, California, Dec. 3-7.
The scholarship brings together agricultural educators with two to four years of experience and immerses them in five days of professional development that addresses issues specific to the early years of teaching agriculture, according to a news release. Participants also have the opportunity to become involved in the group’s leadership and network with other convention attendees.
Ram Trucks sponsors the program as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.
Teacher of the Year Apple Award to Penn Manor educator
Wendy Letavic has been honored with an Apple Award from the Pennsylvania chapter of National State Teachers of the Year.
The award is presented to Pennsylvania educators for exceptional performance in teaching and coaching that support educational excellence and make a positive difference in the lives of students, school districts and communities, according to a news release.
Letavic is Penn Manor’s English language development coordinator and works with the district’s English as a second language students.
“She goes above and beyond to make these students feel valued in their new community,” Maria Vita, a Penn Manor psychology teacher who nominated Letavic for the award, said in the release.
“She helps students learn English as well as transition to the new norms of the Penn Manor community. Once, she even wore a sari to make students from Nepal feel their culture was celebrated,’’ said Vita, a 2019 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year finalist.
Elizabethtown names new finance chief
At its Jan. 14 workshop meeting, the Elizabethtown Area School District board of education unanimously approved the hiring of Dan Forry as its new director of finance and operations. He replaces Jeff Ammerman, who accepted a position with the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials.
Most recently, Forry was the chief operating officer for the Hempfield School District, where he also served as director of enterprise and operations. Before entering public education, Forry spent nearly 10 years as a manager for Exelon Nuclear.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He spent eight years in the Navy, serving as a nuclear submarine officer. Forry also taught calculus at the academy. He holds a Master of Science degree in operations research from George Washington University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Elizabethtown College.
Solanco teacher to agriculture program
Solanco High School agriculture teacher Stephanie Balmer has participated in a professional development experience known as the Pennsylvania Agricultural Inquiry Institute.
“Participating teachers learned about integrating inquiry-based instruction and literacy strategies to cultivate critical thinking in their classes on food, fiber and natural resources,” according to Penn State University.
Balmer said, “We walked through 10 Lab Aids lessons and personally developed plans to make each lesson more student-centered.”
The program was a collaboration between the Center for Professional Development in Agricultural Education at Penn State and the Pennsylvania Association of Agricultural Educators. It was attended by agricultural sciences educators from across Pennsylvania.
— An article written by Clermont Elementary School first grade teacher Jessica Knoll has been published in The Elementary STEM Journal, a publication of the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association. Her piece is titled “Why Do We Wear Jackets? An Investigation by First Grade Students.’’
The article focuses on a project of Knoll’s students in which they used problem-solving skills to understand how the materials from which jackets are made — and their construction — retain body heat and provide warmth, noted a news release.
Students used cotton balls and other materials to create jackets for bottles filled with heated water. They monitored water temperature, documenting how much it decreased over time.
Students learned about Knoll insulators, conductors and which materials kept the water warm for the longest time, and which materials provide better warmth in different weather conditions.