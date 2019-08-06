Students, staff and parents at three Penn Manor elementary schools raised nearly $2,700 to support efforts to bring water to South Sudan.
The fundraiser began after students read “A Long Walk to Water.” The book is about 11-year-old “Lost Boy” Salva Dat, who is displaced by the Sudanese civil war and must walk through southern Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya in search of a safe haven, and the fictional character Nya, an 11-year-old girl who walks eight hours each day to fetch water for her family from a pond.
Salva immigrates to the United States and begins a project to build water wells in South Sudan, where access to water supplies often is extremely limited.
“A Long Walk to Water,” which all Penn Manor sixth graders read this past school year, inspired students at Martic, Pequea and Conestoga to raise money to support Salva’s charity, waterforsouthsudan.org.
Beginning in late May, students at Martic and Conestoga elementary schools held carnivals featuring bake sales, face-painting, a ring toss, bowling, cup-stacking and relay races during recess to raise money.
Martic raised $1,320, and Conestoga raised $802.
At Pequea Elementary, students were challenged to walk around the playground carrying a gallon of water on their heads. For each lap they completed, sixth grade teacher Elizabeth Raff pledged 50 cents for Salva’s charity. Parents contributed another $300, for a total of $550.
Raff said students were “dramatically moved” by the book, which was added to the curriculum for the 2018-19 school year.
“Instead of feeling helpless at the end of the text, they were motivated to do something to help Salva and other children that are going through similar situations,” she said in a news release.
“The kids did a wonderful job supporting an amazing cause,” said Trevor Mattern, a sixth grade teacher at Conestoga.
Sixth grade Leadership Academy
Twenty-eight incoming Penn Manor sixth graders are participating in a new program designed to promote diversity, leadership and community while helping students to prepare for the transition from elementary school to middle school.
The students, selected by their leadership potential by teachers, were part of the Penn Manor Leadership Academy on June 10 at the Children Deserve a Chance Foundation in Lancaster.
Activities that helped them to identify their strengths and learn leadership strategies included team-building, self-reflection and showing gratitude.
Four Penn Manor Attollo Scholars served as mentors. Attollo is a two-year college prep/leadership program that has been offered to Penn Manor High School students since 2015 by Children Deserve a Chance.
Students will meet again Sept. 10 to reinforce the skills learned in the first session.