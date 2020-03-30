Students from Lancaster Catholic High School and Central Manor and Lititz elementary schools were honored in energy-efficiency contests run across 29 Pennsylvania counties by PPL Electric Utilities and the National Energy Foundation.

Camryn Brommer and Chase Danielson, both ninth graders at Lancaster Catholic, won honorable mention in the PPL Innovation Challenge for creating a scrapbook containing energy-efficient ideas. They received wireless earbuds, and their teacher, Anne Bleistine, received a $250 classroom grant.

Lily Jeffers, of Central Manor in Washington Boro, won honorable mention in the Bright Ideas Energy Efficiency Poster Contest in the grade three-to-five category.

Liz Roberts, of Lititz Elementary, won honorable mention in the grade six-to-eight category in the Bright Ideas contest.

Both girls received a $25 gift card and a $100 pizza or ice cream party for their classes.

For more information about energy efficiency programs, visit pplelectricsavings.com.