School board meeting, Dec. 17.
What happened: The district will apply for a potential real estate tax increase upward of 8.25%.
Background: Last meeting, Matthew Przywara, chief financial and operations officer, presented an assessment of the district's preliminary budget for its 2020-21 school year. Przywara said the board must either pass a resolution not to exceed the state’s Act 1 adjusted index of 3.8% or release a preliminary budget for public inspection. The board did not approve the index limit and will move forward with the budget process.
Overview: Under its preliminary budget, the district projected revenues of $225.2 million in 2020-21, down 0.3% from 2019-20, and predicted $235.56 million in expenses, up 2.22% from the current school year. If limited to a 3.8% tax increase, the district would face a deficit of $10.3 million between revenues and expenses.
The deficit: To cut this deficit by $6.3 million, the district will apply for a special education cost exception (1.6%) and an as-needed rate exception (2.85%), which would allow for a potential total tax hike of 8.25%. Przywara said an additional $4 million would be transferred from district reserves to cover the remainder.
Exceptions: Because the state must review and approve all exceptions, applying for more than one will provide the district with “flexibility” throughout the application process, Przywara said. However, even if both exceptions are approved, the district does not have to raise taxes by the full amount of its available increase.
The tax rate: The district’s real estate tax rate is currently set at 21.87 mills. For district taxpayers who own a property assessed at $162,652, the district average, a 3.8% increase translates to an additional 0.831 mills or $135 per year in school taxes. An 8.25% increase would add 1.804 mills or $293 per year.
What’s next: The board is scheduled to adopt a preliminary budget for 2020-21 at its Jan. 21 meeting. The proposed preliminary budget will be available for review online by Jan. 1.