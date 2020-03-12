Board committee meeting, March 10.

What happened: Board members discussed at the March 10 committee meeting creating the state’s first female high school wrestling team.

Why it matters: Women’s wrestling is an Olympic sport and the fastest growing high school sport in the country. Despite the sport’s popularity with women, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has been hesitant to sponsor it, Athletic Director Jon Mitchell said. Mitchell believes once more high schools create teams, the PIAA will change course. In Pennsylvania, girls wrestle with boys on 139 high school teams, he said.

Quotable: “They have a love of wrestling so great that they wrestle on boys teams,” he said.

What’s next: At its next meeting, March 17, the board plans to vote on the possible approval of the program and a coach position, whose salary would come from community sources. The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave.

School board vacancy: The board is accepting letters of interest to fill a vacancy left by Randolph Carney who died March 6, after serving on the board for eight years. The board decided resumes were optional. If chosen, the person would serve until December 2021 unless they were on the ballot and elected in the November 2021 election. The letter of interest should answer questions about how the applicant values equity, their board and budget experience and personal connection to the district. Additional requirements are on the district website.