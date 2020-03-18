School board meeting, March 17.

What happened: Members approved a resolution that will allow the district to pay nonessential support staff for a period of about two weeks due to the state’s emergency closing of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Background: The Pennsylvania Public School Code requires school districts to pay teachers during pandemics but not support staff. The resolution states support staff members will receive their regular rate of pay from March 16 through March 29. It also stipulates the district can ask support staff to make up days later in the school year.

Virus: Also due to the coronavirus outbreak, the board passed a motion to suspend a policy that forbids more than two members from participating in a meeting remotely. Board President Edith Gallagher and members Salina Almanzar, Ramon Escudero, Harvey Miller and Kareena Rios attended the March 17 meeting via video conference, while Vice President Mara McGrann and members Robin Goodson and David Parry sat apart in the board room, practicing social distancing.

Comments: Audience members asked questions while watching on the district’s website. Among their concerns were when would school open, if students would pass their grades, and if the district would provide online classes.

Quotable: Rau said the return date is “fluid,” and the state will not require students to make up lost time. As for passing to the next grade, she needs guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Rau said the district is posting resources for parents to use with their children while at home. The district is not hosting online courses because not all students have access to the internet.

GIrls wrestling: Members gave the go ahead for the first girls high school wrestling team in the state at McCaskey Campus.

What’s next: The board will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m., March 24, to discuss filling the vacancy left by Randolph Carney who died March 6. Members said they will likely meet by video conference and livestream it on the district website.