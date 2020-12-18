When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Dec. 15.

n What happened: The district recently notified families about mental health resources available at all schools. This move comes after Superintendent Damaris Rau heard from worried parents about how their children are coping with the pandemic and virtual school. She urged parents to call their child’s school for help.

n Quotable: “There is a mental health crisis” among schoolchildren across the country because of isolation, changes in routines, not enough exercise and even internet problems,” Rau told board members. "The mental health of our students is being dramatically impacted.”

n What’s new: The district has ramped up a publicity campaign to remind families that counselors, psychologists and resource experts are available by phone. In addition, Karah Molesevich, a bilingual psychologist, recently appeared on a Spanish-language radio station to explain the help available to families, identify troubling behaviors parents may observe and advise how to start a mental health conversation with their children. Also, Rau interviewed Tiffany Brunner, an elementary school counselor, on what behaviors to look for in students who may not be handling the pandemic and subsequent isolation. Brunner offered a few suggestions that might help. Families received the video interview recently.

n Background: The district employs 32 counselors and 11 psychologists. In addition, 20 student and family resource specialists can direct families to available help in the community.

n In other news: The district has unveiled its revamped COVID-19 Dashboard to include cases that occur in students, staff and contracted workers who are learning or working virtually. The dashboard previously included only those people who physically set foot on district property. In addition, the new dashboard offers a link to explain the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s guidelines on when a school should close for COVID-19 cases. Previously, the same number of coronavirus cases could shutter any school, no matter the enrollment number. Now, larger schools can have more cases than smaller schools before deciding to temporarily shut down.

n What’s next: The next meeting will be virtual at 6:30 p.m. Jan.5. Watch the meeting on the district website.

— Gayle Johnson,

For LNP | LancasterOnline