Lancaster County’s first Safe Haven Baby Box is now available to anonymously and legally accept surrendered newborns at the Trauma & Emergency Department at Lancaster General Hospital.

Leaders from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, in collaboration with the Indiana-based nonprofit Safe Haven Baby Boxes, dedicated and blessed the city’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in a private ceremony today.

Do you need help? Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven Helpline for parents who are seeking a safe, legal alternative to abandoning their baby is 1-866-921-SAFE (7233). Resources are available at https://www.dhs.pa.gov/secretsafe/Pages/Resources.aspx

LGH’s Safe Haven Baby Box is like a drawer and is embedded into the exterior wall of the Duke Street side of the hospital’s Trauma & Emergency Department. It features climate-control technology and a silent alarm that notifies hospital personnel of a surrender, enabling them to quickly respond and perform a medical evaluation of the baby.

The box at LGH is the first of the Safe Haven brand in Pennsylvania but there have been other providers with bassinets or cribs to leave a newborn.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata Borough has had a similar baby box - but not in collaboration with the Safe Haven Baby Box nonprofit - for several years inside its emergency department.

The boxes are not the only place that a parent can legally leave a newborn. Under Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law, a parent (not just a mother) can legally leave a newborn up to 28 days old at any Pennsylvania hospital, with a police officer at a police station, or with an emergency services provider at an emergency medical services station. The law was enacted in 2002 and amended in 2014 and 2017.

As long as the baby is unharmed and not a victim of any crime, the parent will not face any charges for leaving the baby. The baby will be examined by a doctor and provided any medical care needed. The local county children and youth agency will take custody of the baby to find the child a family.

Leaving a newborn like this is a practice that is relatively rare. According to state Department of Human Services Press Secretary Brandon Cwalina, from 2003-2022, 55 newborns were processed through Safe Havens in Pennsylvania and reported to DHS.

The first safe haven law was enacted in Texas in 1999 and by 2008 all 50 states had some sort of safe haven law. The purpose of these laws is to prevent these babies from being abandoned at places where they may come to harm.

The law has gained attention recently following the overturning of Roe v Wade, in which majority justices cited safe haven laws as an alternative to abortion.

According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the nonprofit that advocates for the boxes, 22 babies have been surrendered nationwide via its Baby Boxes since 2017. According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, a research and education arm of Suzanne B. Anthony Pro-Life America, as of October 2022, there are 121 Baby Boxes located in six states.

Safe Haven’s founder Monica Kelsey spoke briefly at the Lancaster General Hospital unveiling, which included a blessing from the hospital chaplain.