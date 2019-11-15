When supervisors in Sadsbury Township, Chester County, proposed construction of a new public works garage on Nov. 6, they addressed the need to balance land development for public use with preservation of open space.
The township wants to build a proposed public works garage on an existing concrete base of the former Penguin Industries Inc. warehouse on Quarry Road. But the Brandywine Conservancy holds a conservation easement on the 11.4 acres of township-owned land there.
Sadsbury has proposed adding 32.5 acres of land on the other side of Quarry Road to the conservation area in exchange for the conservancy amending the existing easement to allow the right to build a garage on the previously developed site.
Chairman Dave Reynolds said Quarry Road is the ideal place because of security reasons and for trucks to be loaded and dispersed without disturbing residential areas.
“As the township becomes more developed, more roads are being constructed and accepted for dedication by the township,” solicitor Max O’Keefe wrote in an email after the meeting. “This means that more materials and equipment are necessary to treat and maintain township-owned roads. Thus, the need for a larger garage.”
Brandywine Conservancy easement manager Kristen Frentzel explained in an email that “a conservation easement is a legal agreement between a landowner and a conservation organization or government that protects open space, natural and water resources, agricultural lands and historic sites in perpetuity.”
Frentzel said the conservancy holds the easement on Quarry Road exclusively to preserve and protect the property’s “significant conservation values,” referring to the site’s natural, scenic, open space, forest and water resource benefits.
“We are happy to work with easement landowners to increase the conservation values of their properties,” she said.
The conservancy will only consider the deal if the township is willing to explore it. Frentzel said amending an easement is “an extraordinary event” requiring careful consideration and a net conservation benefit. “We are very early in the process with the township to see if an amendment of their easement is feasible and consistent with our policies.”
O’Keefe said there is one “strict condition” Sadsbury must follow. The township would have to pay for the conservancy’s expenses to amend the easement. O’Keefe said the cost could go over $10,000.
“We have a property we can make a trade here, and something we can develop that’s out of the public eye,” Reynolds said.
Township engineer Jaime MacCombie said after the meeting that he will examine the property this month to determine viability of the site. He will report his findings before the Dec. 3 meeting.