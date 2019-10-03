An agreement reached between the developer of a proposed shopping center and Sadsbury Township supervisors in Chester County is likely to move the project forward.
The board Oct. 1 approved a financial security agreement with the developers of Sadsbury Commons — a measure allowing developers to hold onto about $1 million in state grant funding despite the delay.
Attorneys from Buckley, Brion, McGuire & Morris LLP, representing Sadsbury Commons, previously presented the township with plans for a connector road running from Route 30 near Hershey Motors to Penn Medicine on Route 10. The road will cross Route 10 to a planned complex with about 400,000 square feet of leased retail space.
Road construction was to begin this year, with the retail center to follow in 2020. There have been delays in state and county approvals, but the Multimodal Transportation Fund grant, obtained by state Sen. Andrew Dinniman, will expire if the road project does not begin by November.
Township attorney Max O’Keefe told supervisors the agreement, with the township holding $1 million in security from the developers, will allow Sadsbury Commons to keep the grant and begin construction as soon as possible. Supervisors also gave the developers the go-ahead to apply for a highway occupancy permit and five traffic signals along the connector road.
Supervisors also:
— held a brief public hearing with no public comment and unanimously approved amendments to the township’s subdivision and land development ordinances. Supervisor Dave Reynolds said planners worked for about a year to make the zoning requirements more realistic.
— heard accountant Larry Maulo verify his firm had given the township an unmodified, clean opinion after auditing the township’s 2018 finances.
— approved allowing the Sadsburyville Fire Company to submit to the county a subdivision application for a new 4,300-square-foot building.