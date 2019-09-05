Plans for the Sadsbury Square residential community at the intersection of Route 30, Octorara Road and Blackberry Lane are taking shape.
Supervisors and planners are reviewing plans for 84 two-family dwellings in Sadsbury Township, Chester County.
During the Sept. 3 supervisors meeting, developer Randy White and John Jaros, his attorney, said White’s proposal calls for the homes to be built on two lots, with about three and a half acres of open space on the western portion of the property.
Supervisor Earl Taylor said he heard some residents oppose another development, but Supervisor Dave Reynolds said residents don’t own the property, and if it meets ordinance and code standards, it can’t be stopped.
Planning Commission member Simon Jessey said township planners didn’t receive White’s plans in time for proper review before their Aug. 14 meeting. He said after a quick look, they decided they had concerns about White’s proposed walking trail through wetlands in the open space. He said a sidewalk around the acreage would be more useful.
Reynolds told White supervisors are not opposed to Sadsbury Square, so they sent the matter back to the township Planning Commission for further review.
Zoning discussion
Solicitor Max O’Keefe said township zoning and land development ordinances have been reviewed by Chester County planners, who recommended adoption with no changes. Supervisors are set to formally adopt the ordinances in October.
They also established a Zoning Ordinance Review Committee to work with Wayne Grafton, a municipal planner, for future review and update of the ordinances and zoning map.
Supervisors appointed Michael Bennett to the committee, but are also looking for up to six more citizen volunteers. They also appointed Bennett to the township Zoning Hearing Board to fill an unexpired term.
Other business
Two beautification projects are underway. On Oct. 1 supervisors will accept bids for four to six lights to be installed in Sadsbury Village. And Eric Carlson of the Sadsbury Arcadia Land Company plans to donate fall flowers, evergreens and grasses to be planted around the township signs in Sadsburyville.
Supervisors said they met in executive session Aug. 27 to discuss personnel matters and a new contract with the township’s police department. They also asked O’Keefe to research whether Piston Poppers Raceway would be permitted to serve beer at the Sadsburyville motorcycle raceway when it has events four times a year. The club rents its property from the township.