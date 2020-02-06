After a month on the job as police chief in Sadsbury Township, Chester County, Michael Hawley has proposed the use of body cameras by the township police force.
Hawley, who replaced retired police chief Jerry Ranck, said at the Feb. 4 supervisors meeting he is exploring adding body cameras to the police officers’ toolbox. He anticipated they would be able to implement the program with his police officers by the end of this year.
“It’s coming together,” Hawley said.
The police department is considering several vendors including Axon, the biggest provider around, but he shared potential pricing and technical problems, including audio and video that may drop out while recording, along with unnecessary features.
Another vendor, WatchGuard Video, supplies the dashboard cameras in Sadsbury Township police vehicles, and footage captured can be downloaded on a DVD as evidence. He said WatchGuard Video will sync dashboard cameras with the body cameras.
“I am evaluating all the products that are out there so that we get what we need and we don’t overpay for it,” the chief said.
The purchase of body cameras has been budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year, Hawley said. He is researching and applying for a grant to fund “some or all” of the purchases of body cameras for the police department.
Chairman David Reynolds called himself a proponent for the police use of body cameras because “cameras don’t lie.” He said, “You can almost be sure now that somebody is filming it with their phone. You might as well have the officer’s perspective of what they saw, as opposed to what everyone else sees.”
Reynolds added, “It protects our guys, and I want my guys to come home at the end of the day,"
Supervisors also reappointed Jane Heineman to another 4-year term to serve on the township Planning Commission. Township officials also announced they are accepting resumes for open positions on the Planning Commission.