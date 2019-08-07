Sadsbury Township in Chester County now has a memorandum of understanding with the Coatesville Area School District to govern how the township police department will work with the school district’s own two-person police department to respond to and investigate incidents on buses traveling in the township this school year.
Township supervisors approved the measure during their Aug. 6 meeting. Although there are no schools in the township, many Coatesville students ride through the municipality twice daily on Krapf buses, and Krapf parks buses on a lot in Sadsbury Township.
Sadsbury Chief Gerald Ranck said if there is an incident involving students, his officers will assist the school district’s police department, who will take the lead. However, if there is a break-in or other crime on a school bus, the township police force will lead the investigation.
The Coatesville Area school board is also this month clarifying how its police department and U.S. Security Care Inc., the firm it plans to hire to manage school security, will handle students in discipline situations.
Sikorsky staying
Donn Roberts, a member of the Chester County G.O. Carlson Airport Authority Board, told supervisors that with Lockheed Martin recently announcing Sikorsky Helicopter will stay open at the airport for two more years, the board is planning accordingly.
Roberts said the airport, owned by Chester County and located in the township, is working with the FAA and may meet the criteria to qualify for having a control tower by the end of next year. He said the authority also continues to seek a restaurant to replace the Flying Machine Cafe, the airport restaurant which closed about two years ago. A free liquor license is available for a restaurant at the site.
Nuisance property
Max O’Keefe, township solicitor, told supervisors Chester County is taking an alleged nuisance property at 7 Middle St. to sheriff’s sale for unpaid taxes. Although the township was recently unsuccessful in having the property condemned in court, he said the township also has liens against the property for unpaid trash and sewer bills. He told residents who have been complaining about the property that he anticipates a new owner will clean it up and bring it up to code.
Landscaping ordinance
O’Keefe also told representatives from the global engineering company CTDI, who queried supervisors about the township’s new landscaping ordinance, the document should be official by this fall, giving them time for fall planting. The ordinance will likely be formally adopted in October.
Road closing
Engineer James MacCombie said he wants to alert residents that this month Pennsylvania American Water Company plans to close Valley Road from Newport Road in the township, all the way into the City of Coatesville, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, to replace lines. He said there will be access for emergency vehicles.