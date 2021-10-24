There are many places across Pennsylvania’s mountain country to revel in the annual spectacle of fall foliage.

And there are many ways to take in the spectacle – hikes, bikes, carriages, cars.

In Jim Thorpe - called by some the “Switzerland of America” - you can soak in the beauty of fall in the scenic Lehigh Gorge the same way tens of thousands of tourists did back in the late 1800s.

By train.

Following a year of intermittent service due to the pandemic and a legal dispute, the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway is charging back into the mountains of Carbon County under full steam, loaded with leaf-peepers every day.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reports fall foliage in the northeast region, which includes Carbon County, is approaching peak color for fall foliage, which means now is the perfect time to hit the rails.

I can report that the colors in the Lehigh Gorge last weekend were beginning to show, although the major shade definitely was still green.

The train ride starts at the historic Central Railroad of New Jersey station in downtown Jim Thorpe.

Riders can choose between standard coach cars, where you sit facing forward on seats like you’d find on a bus.

Or you can opt for a seat on one of the open-air cars that feature wooden benches running down the middle, facing the windows.

The windows in these cars have bars on them, and passengers are encouraged to stand up and lean on the bars to get the best views of the gorge. (Pick this option for taking photos and for getting a face full of fall blowing through the car.)

The train ride lasts about 45 minutes, as it winds through the mountains, following the Lehigh River.

If you’d prefer a more active tour of the gorge, a rail trail follows alongside the train tracks. The route is 8 miles one way, 16 miles round trip.

You get a unique perspective of the gorge that you can really only experience on the train or the rail trail. There are no roads along the route.

The line originally was used for hauling anthracite coal from mines up in the mountains down to Mauch Chunk – the original name of Jim Thorpe – before it was taken by canal barge or railroad to Philadelphia and New York.

While you’re admiring the mountains, the foliage and the river on the train ride, the conductor provides a range of historical information about the rail line, the area and its prominent citizens – including Jim Thorpe.

Thorpe was the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal for the United States. He actually won two at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden – decathlon and pentathlon.

Legend has it, and as repeated by the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway conductor, when Thorpe received his gold medals from King Gustav V, the king told him, “You sir, are the greatest athlete in the world.”

Thorpe’s grave and several statues of him stand at the edge of his namesake town. Interestingly, Thorpe had never been to that town when he was alive.

According to published reports, his third wife sold his body to the towns of Mauch Chunk and East Mauch Chunk after he died in 1953. The towns merged and named the combined entity, Jim Thorpe.

