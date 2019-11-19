Phillip and Catherine Royer died in 1804. They are buried in the Lehn Cemetery located in a farmer’s field on Kissel Hill Road between Neffsville and Lititz. More than 200 years later, their eighth-generation grandson, Jack Vogel, played a part in restoring that cemetery and reopening it for Amish burials.

“Most of the carvings have been destroyed through the environment and the graves are very hard to find,” says Vogel of Manheim Township. “But I found (Phillip Royer's) gravestone and beside him was his wife. She died 12 days after he did on September 24, 1804. That’s a story I’d like to know more about.”

Vogel will give a presentation on the Lehn Cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 20, with the local non-profit group called Grave Concern. Grave Concern – an organization that promotes the preservation of local historical cemeteries – is hosting the free event at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society at 7 p.m.

Grave Concern began in the 1990s as a kind of watchdog group that focuses on education and preservation, but doesn't actually do restoration, says Steve Stuart, the organization's secretary.

“People would call up and say they know of some farmers knocking over stones or developments encroaching on a graveyard," says Stuart. "And since our president is an attorney, he tries to help us with matters such as sending out formal letters. There was a law that are our organization helped pass back in the 90s called the Historical Burial Places Preservation Act and that became part of Pennsylvania law Title 9."

The Lehn Cemetery is unique case. The first burial happened in 1779 and the last burial was in 1938. It was designated as a historical cemetery – one that has been unused for 50 years – but has been restored and is being used again for new interments.

Vogel first encountered the Lehn Cemetery while doing a genealogical project – something to occupy his time during retirement. He traced his family’s Lancaster County roots back to the early 1700s and discovered that 23 of his ancestors were buried in the Lehn Cemetery. He then discovered the cemetery was located on Jacob King’s field. (King will accompany Vogel at the event on Wednesday night.)

“He said he had a desire to open up the cemetery for burials for his Amish community,” Vogel says of King. “Because they had to go to Leola to bury their people.”

Vogel went to the township to see what had to be done to for King to be able to use the cemetery again.

“Any new cemetery has to be on the land of a church,” says Vogel. “The zoning officer asked Mr. King if his farm was ever used as a church for the Amish and he said every seven months. So it qualified.”

Vogel, his sons and one of his grandsons joined more than a dozen of Jacob King’s family and friends to restore the cemetery during a series of three work parties in 2018 and 2019.

“We repaired headstones and repaired the fence,” says Vogel. “It accommodates their needs.”

Two interments were recently added to the cemetery.

“I’m pretty proud of this project,” says Vogel, who has enjoyed restoring the cemetery and learning about his ancestors. “My biggest regret was that I didn’t ask more questions when my parents and grandparents were living.”