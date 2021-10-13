When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.

What happened: Township supervisors agreed to a date for a zoning hearing that would clear the way for a 300,000-square-foot warehouse along North Reading Road.

Details: The zoning hearing is intended to change the zoning of two tracts of land at 2152 and 2170 N. Reading Road from general commercial to light industrial, allowing Wright Partners LLC to construct the warehouse on the site. At present the ground is home to Black Horse Lodge and Suites, Island Time Caribbean restaurant and German Trading Post antiques mall. All of these would be razed. The hearing request was presented by Claudia Shank of the law firm of McNees, Wallace & Nurick, attorneys for Wright Partners.

At issue: Much of the needed discussion centers around the part of the plan that calls for realigning Hill Road, which goes past the township building, so that it forms a signalized intersection with the entryway to the Pepperidge Farm plant. The proposed realignment would cross township land donated in the 1970s to the township by the then-owners of Zinn’s Diner. There are two alternatives, Shank said. Realignment or leaving Hill Road as is and just constructing a driveway into the new warehouse.

Quotable: “If we move it off the township land, then we have to find an alternative,” Shank said, noting that changing the roadway could be “challenging.” She said, “We think the Hill Road realignment is best for everybody, but we need to see if the numbers work for our budget and the township’s.”

What’s next: The hearing on the rezoning is set for Nov. 18 at the township’s regularly scheduled meeting. The location will be announced at a later date but will likely be at one of the township’s three fire halls as requested by former supervisor Doug Mackley.

In other business: Township Manager Mike Hession told the board that Eagle Disposal has sent a letter saying they will resume normal recycling pickup Oct. 18. The letter pledges to pick up recycling every other week when regular trash is collected. The company said it had staff shortages but expects to be back in full operation soon.

Also: Starting in January, the supervisors will go from four 9 a.m. meetings per year to two. The vote was 2-1, with Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco voting no.