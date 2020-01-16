- When: Zoning Hearing Board meeting, Jan. 13.

- What happened: The board approved measures to redevelop a vacant building on Market Square. Zoners approved a special exception for two outdoor seating areas and an extension of weekend seating hours for the proposed Weary Traveler restaurant and market area at 1 S. Charlotte St.

- Background: Scott and Heather Bowser, owners of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair and Mount Hope Estate & Winery at 2775 Lebanon Road in Manheim, have proposed the project. According to information submitted with the zoning request, the restaurant would seat about 75 and would serve farm-to-table food and craft beers, wines and liquors made on the Mount Hope Estate.

- Plan details: The property would offer two seasonal outdoor dining areas: a patio at the front of the building and an outdoor cafe to the rear. A stationary AirStream trailer would serve as a cafe with permanent connections to water, sewer and electric. The cafe would be constructed in an existing rear parking lot, with seating for about 36 people as well as an activity zone for games such as cornhole and lawn Jenga. Both outdoor areas would be fenced.

- Zoning requests: The zoning board approved extending the hours of operation for the seasonal outdoor dining areas by one hour to 11 p.m.

- Neighbor concerns: Jeffrey and Anna Mae Enck and Phares Huber said they had concerns about the loss of the building’s off-street parking area and how that would affect parking for neighboring residents. Zoning and codes officer Donna Czeiner said the zoning law does not require off-street parking for nonresidential uses pertaining to Market Square.

- Project support: The project received support from other business owners including Barney and Suzanne Reiley, owners of REO Manheim Marketplace, and J.P. Perron of The Booking House.

- Quotable: “(The Weary Traveler) will be a great and much-needed addition to the central business district,” said Suzanne Reiley, who also serves as president of the Manheim Chamber.

- What’s next: Detailed plans of the project will be submitted to the borough and reviewed by the borough building inspector. Once plans are approved, renovations to the building can begin.