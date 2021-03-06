When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, March 1.

What happened: Roger Fry of Fry Surveying presented a plan for a new development at Zion United Christ Church, 900 Winter Hill Road. The site consists of a cemetery, church building, a house and nearby land parcels. Fry presented a drawing of land divided into three residential housing lots. Supervisors unanimously approved the plan.

Why it matters: Fry said the church is ceasing operation and selling the property, just off Beaver Valley Pike. Fry said there is a potential buyer and there are no construction proposals at this time.

Church building: Vice Chair Mike Weaver asked Fry about the future of the church building. Fry answered church officials are in discussions with another church organization for a potential sale.

Cemetery: Fry told supervisors the cemetery will remain as is. Supervisor Peggy Dearolf asked if existing graves would be relocated, with Fry answering no.

Property access: Fry noted a right of way will be created from an existing driveway on the site. The right of way will allow cemetery visitors and future owners of the residential lots to have access from Beaver Valley Pike and Winter Hill Road.

Other business: Supervisors unanimously agreed to have Chair Tom Willig sign a conservation easement agreement for 550 Bunker Hill Road, owned by Scenic Trails LLC. The agreement will prevent the creation of new non-wooded areas by any future potential buyers of planned residential housing lots at 550 Bunker Hill Road. Home construction can only take place on existing non-wooded areas.

5K race: The board approved a request to use township roads for a 5K race on Sept. 18 by the Clinic for Special Children. The race will take place at Deiter Road from 9-10 a.m. The event will raise funds for the organization’s research into rare genetic disorders. Last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at Refton Community Fire Company.