Cold Summit Development has dropped its plans for a cold storage warehouse on the 140-acre site known as Zimmerman farm in Millcreek Township.

The proposed warehouse would have been near the junction of the Norfolk Southern line and Route 419 in Millcreek Township but the developers informed Womelsdorf Borough late last week that they would be dropping the plans, according to a report by lebtown.

Officials in Womelsdorf Borough expressed relief that the plans had been dropped after a traffic impact study showed that the facility would increase activity on local roadways by approximately 1,400 vehicle trips daily.

Womelsdorf Borough officials initiated a writing campaign to elected officials including Gov. Tom Wolf, state Rep. Barry Jozwiak (R-5), State Senator David Argall (R-29), and the the Lebanon County and Berks County commissioners.

The exact reason for the Cold Summit Development being dropped was not given.