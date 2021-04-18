When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, April 13.

What happened: Board members learned that parents plan a May 15 community rally to show support for a lawsuit filed against the state by six school districts, including the School District of Lancaster. The lawsuit seeks to change the way the Pennsylvania Legislature funds school districts. In addition, the board discussed ways to spend about $67 million in COVID-19 relief money.

Fair Funding Now: This parent-led group will host speakers beginning at 10 a.m. at Victory Field, in front of J.P. McCaskey High School. The 90-minute event will culminate in a march to Binns Park on Queen Street if organizers receive permission from Lancaster city. Superintendent Damaris Rau plans to speak. Anyone interested in the rally may find more information on Facebook. Masks and social-distancing rules will be observed, said Susan Knoll, an event organizer.

Quotable: “Our students and taxpayers suffer the most from Pennsylvania’s inequitable system of school funding, so it’s heartening that our families are speaking out,” Rau said after the meeting. “We enthusiastically support this movement.”

Background: The rally also fits into the strategy of attorney Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg of the Public Interest Law Center, which represents the six school districts suing the state. He told board members that an “engaged public demanding change” is crucial to winning the case. “Your voices matter.” The trial is set to start Sept. 9, about seven years after the initial filing.

Spending a windfall: Upgraded air-purifying systems, year-round schooling, smaller class sizes and extended hours for after-school programs are just some the ideas board members discussed on how to spend the remaining $67 million or so in one-time payments from the state. The district previously spent about $2.6 million on COVID-19 mitigation this year.

Budget discussion: David Parry urged fellow board members to envision what a no-expenses-spared district education might look like and then invest in programs that will move students closer to that goal. “What are the things we want to see changed?” Parry asked. The money has restrictions on what it can be used for and must be spent by 2024. Luis Morales encouraged the board to use the money to pay for programs that require larger start-up costs that the district could maintain in the future. “If it works for kids, we’ll find the money somehow,” Rau said.

What’s next: The board will approve a preliminary 2021-22 school budget in May and then allow for public comment before passing a final version in June.

Next: The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 20. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.