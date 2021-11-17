Police are still searching for former Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa and his two daughters after police say he took them both at gunpoint Monday in York County.

Police urged Vicosa to turn himself in, and return his daughters to safety, as the search continues.

“Sir at one time you were a police officer - in your heart you know what you are doing is not right,” said York Area Regional Police Department Lieutenant Ken Schollenberger during a news conference Wednesday. “You are a father to these two young ladies. We’re asking you, we’re pleading with you: take them anywhere that you can… take them anywhere where there’s a responsible person inside.”

On Sunday, Vicosa, 42, also known as Robert Brown, took his estranged wife hostage and held her at gunpoint at the family home on Pleader Drive in Windsor Township, according to the York Regional Police Department. Police say he then left with his daughters -- Giana Vicosa, 7 and Aaminah Vicosa, 6.

Vicosa “violently” assaulted his estranged wife during the incident, police said during the news conference. Her name was not released.

“She was told at this point that he was in a desperate way,” Schollenberger said. “We didn’t know whether he was going to be harmful to himself, to the kids but that’s the information that she passed on that she was afraid for the kids, afraid for herself.”

After Vicosa took Giana and Aaminah, Schollenberger said Vicosa’s estranged wife went to the Springettsbury Township Police Department and was escorted to the York Area Regional Police Department because Vicosa told her there was a tracker on her phone and car.

Police tracked Vicosa’s phone to the house of his close friend, Tia Bynum, on Monday. Bynum and Vicosa met while working together at the Baltimore County Police Department. Police did not specify where Bynum’s house is.

Baltimore County Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Gay said Bynum was a sergeant at the department and has since been suspended and stripped of all police power. Gay said the department fired Vicosa in August.

While searching Vicosa’s home on Pleader Drive Monday, police found an emaciated and malnourished dog and confirmed that both drug activity and an assault took place there. Schollenberger added that the house was “in disarray” with a broken back window.

On Tuesday, Vicosa then held another woman at gunpoint on Hudson Road in Windsor Township and stole her silver Volkswagen Jetta and phone, police said. By the time police arrived, Vicosa had fled and police found the Acura submerged in water nearby, Schollenbger said. The woman’s phone was found later and the Jetta was abandoned near East Lancaster Street in Red Lion.

Police have issued a felony arrest warrant for Vicosa and have warned that anyone assisting him will face criminal charges.

York Area Regional Police Department Chief Tim Damon read a statement from Giana and Aaminah’s mother.

“I want the public to know that Giana and Aaminah are very loving, kind, funny and super smart girls,” the letter read. “Giana wants to be a scientist and Aaminah wants to be a veterinarian. I am so grateful for all the friends, family, law enforcement and even strangers for their support and prayers.”

“I am anxiously awaiting their return,” the letter continued. “I miss them and love them and need them home.”

Police say Vicosa is armed and his two daughters could be in “extreme danger.” Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a black 2013 Lexus GS350 with Pennsylvania license plate KPK-2076.

Vicosa is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeved three-quarter zip-up shirt and muck boots, according to police. Aaminah has brown hair and green eyes, is 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. Giana has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds, according to police.

Police say an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued yet because they can’t definitively confirm that Vicosa is still driving the 2013 Lexus.

Information on the children and Vicosa have been released nationally and Schollenberger said police will search “as far as they need to go.”

Police urged citizens not to interact with Vicosa if they come across him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency or the Vicosa tip line at 1-800-762-8187.