Returning in a drive-thru format this year, the York Jewish Community Center will host its 31st annual Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, April 3, from noon to 2 p.m.

Orders will be accepted through March 20, as there will be no day-of food sales. Food options include brisket or pastrami sandwiches, matzah ball soup, potato knishes and cookies. Regular platters are $16, with deluxe platters at $20.

For more information, contact Brianna Sheehan at bsheehan@yorkjcc.org.

The York JCC also announced that it will host an open house and Purim celebration from Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13. The event will feature crafts, a drop-in fitness class and various food trucks.