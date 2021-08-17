YORK – York County’s first park will soon have another trail to traverse.

The York County Board of Commissioners agreed to hire Schaefferstown-based Kingsley Construction, Inc. to complete the $445,000 project at Rocky Ridge Park in Springettsbury Township, according to a York County press release. The 3,700-foot access trail will feature American Disabilities Act compliant sections and appropriate turnaround areas.

Construction begins this month and is expected to be complete by the end of 2021, said county spokesman Mark Walters.

The trail, located south of Deninger Road, will connect the front and back parking areas of Rocky Ridge, according to the press release. Spanning 8 feet in width with a one-foot stone shoulder on each side of the new trail, the design is meant to minimize environmental impact on the Rocky Ridge woodlands.

“The commissioners are pleased to hire a local company to build on to an already stellar complement of trails at Rocky Ridge Park,” York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said in the release. “This will hopefully encourage more residents to get out and enjoy our county parks.”

The county acquired the 750-acre park in 1968, which offers over 12 miles of multi-use trailways, according to York County’s website. And, despite winter weather that typically closes wooded trails, the park hosts an annual Christmas light show.

Rocky Ridge’s new trail is one of many projects receiving funding from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. According to the fund’s website, it was established in 1993 by the Pennsylvania General Assembly as a way to use Pennsylvania’s realty transfer tax to invest in the state’s parks and other recreational designations.

In previous years, similar grants have aided in the rehabilitation of Emig Memorial Park in Hallam Borough and at least four other projects at Rocky Ridge.