York County organizations and agencies will soon be able to apply for funds to help address overdoses and substance use in the county.

The York County Board of Commissioners announced the receipt of the Opioid Settlement Funds, according to a tweet by the York County Coroners office. The funds will total $21 million and be received through 2038.

The first application round will be open Feb. 1 through April 30. Applications will be reviewed by the appointed Opioid Advisory Board (OAB). For more information and to apply organizations can go to ycpc.org/646/Opioid-Settlement-Funding.