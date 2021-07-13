YORK – Advocacy groups are lauding a recent decision by the York Country Prison to stop housing immigration detainees after Aug. 12.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) For All, an immigrants’ rights organization, tweeted about the recent change, calling it a “Major victory for the immigrant community in York.” The group also shared the "victory" on its Facebook page.

Negotiations with ICE were unsuccessful and warranted an end to the organizations’ contract. York County Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke told the York Dily Record that with a dwindling detainee population, a change in administration and the COVID-19 pandemic, it no longer seemed cost effective for the facility to adapt to new, required federal standards. Fewer detainees means less funding from the federal government.

In an internal memo, obtained by the York Daily Record, Warden Adam Ogle said U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement was a “true partner” and the law enforcement agency will “truly be missed.”

Juntos, a community-led Latinx immigration rights organization in Philadelphia, recently released a report detailing the “inhumane” conditions faced by detainees at the York County Prison. Erika Guadalupe Nuñez, executive director of Juntos, told the York Daily Record that ICE leaving York doesn’t mean prisoners will be released.

She said her concern is that the immigrants will lose access to their support networks, including lawyers and attorneys, if they’re transferred to another facility.

York Immigration Court will also close.