The Pennsylvania State Police have announced DUI charges against a trooper out of York County.

Joshua M. Ravel, from Troop J in York County, was under the influence of alcohol during his shift in the morning on Aug. 15 according to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Ravel, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and driving on roadways laned for traffic, the release states.

Ravel enlisted in January 2020, graduated in June 2020 and has been assigned to Troop J since then. He was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case the police said.