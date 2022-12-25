When he was just 2 years old, Eric Torres would repeatedly ask his mother to bring his older brother's keyboard down to his level to play with after his brother would go to school.

“When my older son came home I told him ‘you should teach him (Eric) because he always wants to play,’” Lisa Torres, Eric’s mother, said.

Bio Box SEE DEVIX LIVE Eric Torres will perform as Devix 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at SpringGate Arcona, 1440 Market House Lane , Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. For more information or to see his full performance schedule, visit devixofficial.com.

Eric’s brother, Jerome Rodgers, first taught Eric how to play the “Mortal Kombat” theme song, kicking off his love for music and a career that would put him in front of a national audience on NBC’s “The Voice”.

Eric, a 28-year-old York County native, performs under the name Devix, which comes from his days of playing video games. Eric explained that he has always enjoyed video games and when software started being released for video game design, he often named a character Devi. He first used Devix when he needed a name to perform under at an open mic night.

He started his journey on “The Voice” by singing “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals during the blind auditions, which aired Sept. 20, getting three of the four coaches to turn their chairs.

In the competition, each judge builds a team by selecting contestants to compete through battle rounds and live performances, according to NBC. The artist ultimately named “The Voice” wins a recording contract.

Ultimately, Eric picked Camila Cabello as his coach over John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

That decision paid off – Eric said he learned a lot from Cabello and she made the experience, which otherwise could have been intimidating, comfortable and familiar for him.

Eric made it onto the first round of live shows which aired Nov. 14 before being eliminated on Nov. 22, having made it to the top 13 singers of the show.

“To me, the lives (performances) were kind of just like these bonus rounds, and I felt like I would have been happy even after leaving maybe (earlier rounds like) battles or knockouts, because I felt like each of the performances I gave were pretty solid,” he said. “That's all you can really ask to get out of the show … to have a good time doing it and grow while you do it.”

Eric said that Cabello told him she was proud of him and wished he was still on the show. But one of the hardest things about being eliminated for him was saying goodbye to the other contestants who he spent most of his time in LA with, he said.

Despite the brief appearance on the show, it was a surreal experience for his family.

“It has been so surreal watching him from when we were younger,” Rodgers said. “Getting to see him on TV has been amazing.”

Eric’s mother said seeing him on television made her want to cry.

“When he was actually doing the performances it was like, wow, you know, he's out there,” Lisa Torres said. “But you know, when he's home, it's like, oh, you’re still Eric.”

Back to making music

His elimination from “The Voice” has not deterred Eric from continuing his music career.

In fact, he’s focusing on improving his old music, creating new music and planning an album release.

Immediately after the elimination, Eric performed in Nashville with other season 22 singers in a show organized by singer Madison Hughes. But now that he is back in York County, he is focused on his future.

“Obviously, a lot of what was in my mind around that time was the idea of kind of getting back to work back home,” Eric said.

Eric now spends his days working out of his basement in the house he lives in where he set up a studio space. Some of that work involves Eric revisiting older original songs and reworking them to have a more full sound – more how he envisions the songs being recorded.

“A big struggle over the last 10 years has been this acoustic solo performance. And you can only put out so much sound that way even live or through a recording, especially when your recording software doesn't really function fast enough to keep up with your ideas,” Eric said.

Eric said his basement studio is an upgrade from working out of his bedroom in his mom’s house. He hopes to follow the album’s release with live performances and a tour.

When he’s not in the studio, Eric spends time going for walks and playing video games such as “Overwatch” and “Call of Duty” to take care of his mental health.

Eric was not always able to pursue music full time but has always pursued it as a career.

When many of his classmates went to college after high school, Eric got a job and started buying musical equipment.

“There was never a doubt in my mind,” Eric said. “I knew for a fact that this was going to be what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”