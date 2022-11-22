Tuesday night the 13 singers on NBC’s “The Voice” were cut down to 10 singers in a heartbreaking way for a 28-year-old York County man whose journey has come to an end on the show.

Eric Torres, who performs under the name Devix, was in the bottom four on Tuesday night’s live elimination after viewers voted. That sent him to a sing-off round against the other artists who got the least votes: Eric Who, Alyssa Witrado and Kique.

Torres sang “When You Were Young” by The Killers on the live elimination show, drawing a standing ovation from celebrity coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

“Listen, I don't know what America was thinking when they didn't vote you through yesterday, but, America, you can redeem yourself right now,” Cabello said after the performance. “A huge mistake to let Devix go.”

Cabello added that America needs to hear his voice more, with John Legend calling out, “Yes,” overher commentary.

After all four singers performed, the viewing audience had a chance to save one singer in a five-minute voting window. Ultimately, they chose Kique.

Torres sang “R U Mine” by Arctic Monkeys, impressing the judges on Monday night’s episode with Cabello, Stefani and Legend all giving him a standing ovation.

The performers on Monday night were challenged to pick a song that changed their lives. Torres said he chose “R U Mine” because he wanted a song that combined his ability to play the guitar and sing. Growing up, Torres said, he always wanted to be an instrumentalist, but as his singing took off he wanted chances to show the intricacies in both.

Before his performance, Torres talked about working on his stage presence, which is something his coach, Cabello, encouraged, as did Legend, in the previous week's show.

“I get so caught up in the perfectionism of performing that I forget to let loose and have fun,” Torres said in a segment before his performance.

The work seemed to pay off for Torres as the coaches praised his growth this week on Monday night's show.

“I mean you just grew so much,” Stefani said.

Legend also spoke on Torres' growth, praising his performance and ability to let loose, and said his voice sounded incredible.

Cabello also had high praise for Torres this week, saying she feels that he is a finalist this season.

Tuesday night's live elimination episode also included a Team Cabello group performance of “Happy Together” by The Turtles in which Cabello joined Torres, Morgan Myles and Who onstage for the performance.

Torres started his journey on the show singing “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals during the blind auditions, which aired Sept. 20, getting three of the four coaches to turn their chairs. Ultimately, Torres picked Cabello as his coach over Legend and Stefani.

Torres said he initially wasn’t sure what to expect from Cabello, a first-year coach without a record he could judge by. However, he said that he was drawn to the versatility in her career and felt confident choosing her.

Long before his time on “The Voice,” Torres had been set on being a musician.

Torres started “messing around” on the piano when he was 2 years old, and said he first picked up the guitar when he was 8 years old, followed by the drums and bass.

Torres’ singing career started in high school when he was in a band participating in a talent show in 2010.

“We made this song, and we made a vocal part with all these lyrics and forgot that none of us ever decided who was going to be singing,” Torres said.

The talent show marked the first time Torres said he felt like he wanted to be a singer professionally. He said he remembers junior year of high school when everyone was preparing for college but he knew that was not his path.

Before the results of Tuesday night’s voting were revealed, each singer was given time to say something to their coaches.

Torres thanked Cabello, saying he learned a lot and had begun to come out of his shell during his time on the show. Cabello said he was clearly made to be doing what he’s doing.

“No matter what happens tonight, I just think that you're a huge talent, and I want to hear your songs in my car,” Cabello said. “I just think that you're such a talented musician.”

“The Voice” continues Monday with the top 10 singers performing live before another Tuesday night elimination episode. Viewers can vote after Monday night's episode at nbc.com/the-voice.