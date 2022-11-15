The voting results are in and a 28-year-old York County man has made it through the first live round of NBC’s “The Voice” with the help of America.

Eric Torres, who goes by Devix, sang “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon's on Monday night’s episode, which was the first live show of the season.

On Tuesday night, Torres was announced as one of the top two artists on Team Cabello. This meant Torres automatically made it through to the next round, thanks to America’s voting. Coach Camila Cabello then chose Eric Who to make it to next week, which sent Kate Kalvavh to a sing-off against the bottom singers from the other three teams.

During Tuesday night’s live elimination, the 16 singers from Monday night were cut down to 13, which includes Torres.

“I love you and I just feel like you have one of the most pure, like beautiful sounds,” John Legend said on the show Monday night. “Only thing I'll say is I feel like I want you to unleash at another level.”

Legend praised Torres’ song choice and said he plays it cool on stage. However, Legend also encouraged Torres to put himself “out there” more during his performance.

Cabello, Torres’ coach, said that Legend’s feedback was great. Cabello then went on to praise Torres’ artistic decisions and called him a real artist.

“Your voice is just insane,” Cabello said on Monday night. “It's so emotional.”

Torres first appeared on the show on Sept. 20 during the blind auditions. Since then, he has continued his run on the show and said that he is thankful for the local Pennsylvania support he has been receiving.

Torres sang “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals during the blind auditions, which aired Sept. 20. Three of the four judges turned their chairs, meaning they volunteered to coach him in the competition. Ultimately Torres picked Cabello as his coach over Legend and Gwen Stefani.

The Voice continues on Nov. 21 with the top 13 singers performing live before another Tuesday night elimination episode. America can vote after Monday night's episode at nbc.com/the-voice.