In 2010, Eric Torres and his friends worked on a song for their school's talent show which included a vocal section with lyrics and one major issue: they hadn't decided who would sing it.

“So one of us had to bite the bullet and it ended up being me.” Torres said.

His leap of faith paid off, and for the first time, Torres considered singing professionally.

Now, Torres seems closer than ever to achieving his dreams. He's a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The 28-year-old York County man’s next appearance on the show will be Monday night in a knockout round.

Torres, who goes by Devix, sang “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals during the blind auditions for the show on which aired Sept. 20 getting three of the four judges to turn their chairs. Ultimately Torres picked Camila Cabello as his coach over John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

In the competition, each judge builds a team by selecting contestants to compete through battle rounds and live performances, according to NBC. The artist ultimately named “The Voice” wins a recording contract.

Torres said he initially wasn’t sure what to expect out of Cabello as she is a first-year coach, so he was not able to watch from previous years how she approaches the position. However, he said that he was drawn to the versatility in her career and felt confident in picking her as his coach.

“She's very down to earth while still showing a lot of wisdom of what she's talking about,” Torres said.

That decision paid off, Torres said. He mentioned that he has learned a lot from Cabello and she has made the experience, which otherwise could have been intimidating, instead is comfortable and familiar for him. Additionally, Torres said that Cabello’s approach feels as though she is teaching instead of professing.

Torres will perform in a knockout round Monday night against two other artists. Each performer will pick a song to sing, and their coach will pick one of the artists to move on. Other coaches will have a chance to take an eliminated singer onto their team. The knockout rounds are a pre-recorded show and live shows will begin after them.

Monday’s episode airs at 8 p.m.

Torres couldn’t talk about the result of the knockout round, but said he found the experience stressful in a good way. He said that singing against two other performers was demanding, but that it was more exhilarating to show off his own skills and learn from his coach and competitors.

“There's a lot of growth opportunity when you're around so many other talented artists that are really just doing a great job,” Torres said.

Humble beginnings

Torres, who is originally from Queens, moved with his family to North Carolina before they eventually settled in eastern York County in the Dallastown School District..

Torres started “messing around” on the piano when he was 2 years old, and said he first picked up the guitar when he was 8 years old, followed by the drums and bass.

As for Torres’ singing career, well that started in high school when he was in a band that was participating in a talent show in 2010.

“We made this song and we made a vocal part with all these lyrics and forgot that none of us ever decided who was going to be singing,” Torres said.

The talent show marked the first time Torres said he felt a wave of feeling like he wanted to be a singer professionally. He said that he remembers junior year of high school when everyone was preparing for college but he knew that was not his path.

Instead, he got a job out of high school and started buying musical equipment.

“There was never a doubt in my mind,” Torres said. “I knew for a fact that this was going to be what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

However, Torres does admit that the financial costs have been the biggest struggle for him. He mentioned that he has worked different jobs to fund his musical pursuits such as working at Hollister, working in sales and with rental contracts for music publishing services, and a video game tester.

“It’s not really stable when you're trying to get the startup on it,” Torres said. “The finances were really tough trying to navigate through a career where you not only have to be accepted and find ways to socially integrate yourself in the industry but then you also have the fact that you need to be finding a way to make money.”

But all of the work has paid off so far for Torres.

Torres said the biggest lesson he’s learned from The Voice is to have fun with each performance instead of treating it like a job.

“You want to be able to have fun with what you're doing and be passionate about it,” Torres said.