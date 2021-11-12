A York County man is facing charges after police say he hit another man several times, causing “serious” injuries and possible facial fractures.

Michael A. Dietz, 43, is charged with aggravated and simple assault.

Officers from Lower Windsor Township Police Department were dispatched at 12:08 a.m. Thursday to a reported assault at a residence. The police report did not indicate where specifically the residence was.

The caller reported that their son had been assaulted, police said.

An officer spoke to the man in the hospital, who reported that he and Dietz went to several bars that day, police say. The man and Dietz then returned to Dietz’s home, when Dietz proceeded to hit him several times in the face, head and neck “for no apparent reason,” according to police.

The man left after Dietz got off of him and was admitted to the hospital for “serious” injuries and possible facial fractures.

Officers then went to Dietz’s residence and arrested him.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at the office of District Judge John H. Fishel. Dietz is being held while awaiting arraignment on his charges.