A 34-year-old Lower Windsor Township man died Sunday, weeks after falling from scaffolding while working at the Yorktowne Hotel in York city.

Cody Wilson died at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Wellspan York Hospital. He died of blunt force injuries to his head after the scaffolding he was working from collapsed and he fell 50 feet to the ground on Aug. 31, according to the York County coroner.

NEWS RELEASE: 34 yo Lower Windsor Twp man dies at Wellspan York Hospital after sustaining injuries in workplace accident at Yorktowne Hotel approx. 20 days prior to his death; autopsy results released https://t.co/AtVXiLkCGo — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) September 21, 2021

Wilson and a co-worker, both employees of Camp Hill-based Caretti Inc., were doing renovation work on the hotel. The condition of the co-worker, who also fell, has not been released.

York City police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

The Yorktowne Hotel closed Nov. 6, 2016, with a planned reopening in 2022. The pandemic put the $20 million redevelopment project behind schedule, according to a report by WGAL.