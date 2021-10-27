A man died at a York County hospital Monday evening after sustaining critical injuries in a workplace accident at Johnson Control in East Manchester Township.

Christopher Raul, 20, was pinned under a piece of equipment of “significant weight” at around 7 p.m. Oct. 25, according to a York County coroner’s report. After his co-workers lifted the equipment off him, Raul was transported to the Wellspan York Hospital.

The hospital performed life-saving measures but Raul, of Shrewsbury Township, was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m., according to the report.

The Northeastern York County Regional Police are investigating.

An autopsy was scheduled for Oct. 27 at 8 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown and results are expected sometime Wednesday afternoon, according to York County coroner Pam Gay.