YORK COUNTY – A man died after crashing his car into the foundation of a barn in Peach Bottom Township last weekend.

The man didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Flintville Road and Slateville Road before driving into the barn’s stone foundation around noon on Saturday, Aug. 21, according to a WGAL report.

The deputy coroner told WGAL that the man was taken to WellSpan Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

According to the report he was not wearing a seatbelt. An autopsy won’t be performed but a routine toxicology report was taken. The man has not yet been identified.



Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.