A York County man died Monday night as a result of blunt force injuries sustained during a workplace accident at Johnson Controls in East Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Christopher Raul, 20, was pinned under a piece of equipment at around 7 p.m., according to a previous report. He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where despite life-saving measures, he died of his injuries.

Raul’s manner of death was ruled accidental, according to the York County coroner.

The Northeastern York County Regional Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.