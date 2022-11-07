A 28-year-old York County man's dreams are still alive after Monday night's three-way knockout round on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Eric Torres, who goes by Devix, sang “Yellow'' by Coldplay during the pre-recorded episode. He went up against Steven McMorran and Andrew Igbokidi in the round.

Torres competed against McMorran and Igbokidi in a singing showdown to convince their coach, pop star Camila Cabello, to keep his spot on her team. Cabello chose Torres over the other two, giving him a pass to the next round.

“His voice is just unreal and he produces,” Cabello said on the episode. “He is a creative force.”

Another coach, John Legend, also praised Torres for his tone and voice during the episode.

Torres sang “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals during the blind auditions for the show, which aired Sept. 20. Three of the four judges turned their chairs, meaning they volunteered to coach him in the competition. Ultimately Torres picked Cabello as his coach over Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Torres said he initially wasn’t sure what to expect out of Cabello as she is a first-year coach, so he was not able to watch from previous years how she approaches the position. However, he said that he was drawn to the versatility in her career and felt confident in picking her as his mentor.

During the episode Torres praised Cabello for how much she cares about the performers.

Live shows begin Nov. 14 featuring the top 16 artists in the competition. The television audience will be able to vote to save their favorite artists during the competition, and the final episode will air Dec. 13.