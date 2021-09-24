York County residents impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5 can now visit a recently opened disaster recovery center in Manchester Township.

The center opened in the township building at 3200 Farmtrail Road, according a Federal Emergency Management Agency news release. Regular hours — from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays — begin today.

Disaster recovery centers provide residents and business owners with information from FEMA and other state agencies, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Though visiting a recovery center is not required to register with FEMA, it offers help applying for federal assistance and learning about both the types of assistance available and updates on applications.

Residents should bring identification, insurance information and the address of the damaged property. Sharon Karr, FEMA media relations specialist, said staff at the center will also ask for a description of damaged property.

“Photos are the best,” Karr said, adding that photos of the property, including anything that had been taken out or damaged, would help FEMA determine the type and amount of assistance to dole out.

After applying for assistance, Karr said FEMA inspects the damage and mails a determination letter to the applicant. Those applying for assistance should be ready with a mailing address they can be reached at — even if it differs from their permanent address — and a working telephone number.

A total of six Pennsylvania counties, including Chester, Philadelphia and Montgomery, have or will have disaster recovery centers to provide disaster relief. Applicants are not limited to the disaster recovery center in the county that the damaged property is in.

Call the multilingual FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, download the FEMA mobile app or go online to DisasterAssitance.gov to register with FEMA.