YORK COUNTY – York County has its eyes set on economic recovery with the investment of nearly $42 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The York County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the allocation of its ARPA funds into three main categories, according to a press release: the tourism and hospitality industry, small businesses and nonprofit organizations as well as existing and future COVID-19-related expenses.

The task of deciding where to allocate these funds fell to the YoCO Strong Recovery Task Force, which was established to evaluate COVID-19 crisis management, mitigation and efforts to revitalize the county’s economy.

The task force allocated the largest share of $21 million to reimburse the county for existing and future COVID-19-related expenses. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations are slated for $18 million while $3 million will go to stabilizing the tourism and hospitality industry.

Every county in the U.S. received funding through the ARPA President Joe Biden signed into law in March. The $87 million given to York was a share of $65.1 billion given to counties based on their share of the US population.

York County previously allocated $26.5 million in ARPA funds and has just under $20 million left to spend after the commissioners’ most recent decision.

chosen by the task force, $1 million will go to the York County History Center for redevelopment, and $1.5 million will go to United Way partner organizations, particularly those supporting basic needs, cultural arts and workforce development programming.

Another $9.5 million will launch a second round of Restart grants, administered by the York County Economic Alliance, to provide grants to small businesses, nonprofit organizations and start-up businesses.

Additionally, $1 million each will go to support early learning centers and childcare services and to support senior centers.

“This economically-critical action will provide significant investment and the infusion of capital into York County’s rebounding economy,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “We believe it will provide funding to many sectors of our economy to stabilize businesses and organizations across the entire county as well as continue our recovery.”

Prior to this round of allocations, York County allocated $25 million to expand and improve broadband and wireless internet connection in the county through the YoCo Fiber Initiative. About $1.5 million went to funding the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), a statewide program that provides grants to eligible hospitality businesses that were impacted by the pandemic.