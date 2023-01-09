The name of a Lancaster County woman who died in a crash Saturday in Springettsbury Township has been released by the York County Coroner.

According to a release by the coroner, Mary P. Escobar, 55, from Ephrata was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was reported that, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Escober was traveling eastbound on Route 30 near North Hills Road when her vehicle collided with a truck tractor that was stopped at a red light. Witnesses reported that Escobar appeared to increase speed before the crash, the report said.

The death was ruled accidental by the coroner.