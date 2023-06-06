College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated May 13, 2023, from York College. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Bainbridge — Brooke Denise Geyer, Bachelor of Science in recreation leadership. Christiana — Jacob Dillon Eckman, Bachelor of Science in engineering management; Georgia Anne Ewing, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Columbia — Jacob J. Ayala, Bachelor of Science in business administration-marketing; Emily Michele Braungard, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Lauren C. Hoffmaster, Doctor of Nursing Practice. Denver — Julia Rose Milligan, Bachelor of Science in hospitality management. Elizabethtown — Emily Nicole Louie, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Mackenzee Leigh Walters, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Gap — Brenna Mae Perring, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Honey Brook — Cody B. Ross, Bachelor of Science in sport management. Lancaster — Laura Kathryn Blank, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Jenna C. Groff, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Sarah Margaret Hill, Bachelor of Science in radiography; Martin George McShea, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Anais Yasmin Muheiddin, Bachelor of Science in criminology and criminal justice. Lititz — Brendan Kyle Martin, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Manheim — Carly M. Herr, Bachelor of Science in business administration-marketing; Molly Rose Mccullough, Bachelor of Arts in sport media. Mount Joy — Kyle Chelius, Doctor of Nursing Practice. New Holland — Pamela Joy Hoadley, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kassidy Faith Hollinger, Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Nottingham — Montana Skye Lockhart, Bachelor of Science in sociology. Oxford — Anastasia Abigail Rzucidlo, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Quarryville — Hanna Michelle Rudick, Bachelor of Arts in film and media arts.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.