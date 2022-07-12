College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated from York College of Pennsylvania on May 14, 2022. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Christiana — Kelsey Sheets, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in sociology.

Columbia — Courtnie Betteley, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in secondary education-mathematics; Jordan Haberstroh, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Olivia Tucker, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Elena Young, Bachelor of Science in human services.

Elizabethtown — Austin Denlinger, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; David Gates, Bachelor of Science in biology; Kaitlyn Smith, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Ephrata — Julea Truskey, Bachelor of Science in early elementary/special education.

Lancaster — Herbert Bryner, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management; Samantha Garcia, Bachelor of Arts in intelligence analysis and human services; Victoria Good, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in history; Natalie Hampton, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Rubina Khan, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Amir Muheiddin, Bachelor of Science in information technology management; Hannah Park, Doctor of nursing practice; Michele Patterson, master’s in public policy & administration; Emma Quigley, cum laude, Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design; Jacob Rutland, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Aleah Shams, master’s in education; Nicholas Vassar, Bachelor of Science in supply chain operations management.

Leola — April Achey, summa cum laude, Bachelor of business administration in advertising and digital marketing.

Lititz — Peter Carrigan, magna cum laude, Bachelor of business administration in marketing; Adam Deckard, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Kimberly Delk, Bachelor Science in nursing; Steven Iseman, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Tyler McWilliams, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; Brianna Morgan, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Manheim — Charles Williams, Doctor of nursing practice.

Marietta — Sydney Skirboll, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Millersville — Sarah Harthan, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in recreation leadership.

Morgantown — Emily Netterville, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in sport management.

Mount Joy — Abigail Groft, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science; Delaney Loucks, Bachelor of Science in supply chain operations management; Wesley McCleaf, Doctor of nursing practice.

Mountville — Aidan McFall, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Kaitlin Sites, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

New Holland — Alayna Henry, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in music industry and recording technology.

New Providence — Anne Farmer, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Nottingham — Hunter Hendrickson, Bachelor of Science in engineering management.

Oxford — Elena Stoleriu, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Quarryville — Benjamin Weyman, Bachelor of Arts in mass communications.

