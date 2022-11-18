A York College student was found dead in his residence hall Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Heflin, a freshman from Norristown, Montgomery County, was found unresponsive in his residence hall Thursday afternoon later pronounced dead, according to an email sent to the York College community by Richard Satterlee, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life. Satterlee did not give other details, but said there are no suspicious causes surrounding Heflin's death.

Heflin was Sport Media major.

Counseling services are reaching out to the residence where Heflin live and to the faculty who taught classes he was in. Any York College student who needs help can contact counseling services for support at 717-815-1506.