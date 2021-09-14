York and Chester county residents and businesses impacted by the heavy rainfall and flooding associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida can now apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Homeowners, renters and business owners in York and Chester, as well as Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, can apply for the loans to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate and personal property.

The SBA federal loans can help with losses not covered by insurance or by Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance.

“This is another step in moving forward, and in addition to the federal financial support, staff throughout Chester County government will continue to help with the housing, physical health, mental health, and other services needed to ensure complete recovery from this disaster,” said Mike Murphy, director of the Chester County Department of Emergency Services.

Residents and businesses can start their application process for all funding assistance options by registering at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.

Chester County also plans to announce the location for a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, where residents can register in person.

A local declaration of disaster emergency is in effect in Chester County through Sept. 16.