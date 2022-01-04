When: Warwick school board meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: Emily Zimmerman, the newest member of the school board was sworn in by Judge Edward Tobin.

Background: Zimmerman was one of two newly elected school board members. The other, James Koelsch, was sworn in earlier on Dec. 7. At that time, Zimmerman was still awaiting final certification by the Lancaster County Board of Elections, which granted her the needed votes on Dec. 9.

APR funding: In an 8-1 vote, Warwick approved the application for APR ESSER III funding. Zimmerman was the sole dissenting vote for the $3.5 million grant.

Details: The American Rescue Plan for Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund provides the opportunity for school districts across the U.S. to receive funding for a range of uses relating to the pandemic. The school district plans to use 80% of the funds for building improvements, including facility improvements, HVAC upgrades to air quality, climate control and ventilation. The remaining 20% will be earmarked for learning loss, including summer enrichment, after-school tutoring, staffing to address learning loss, social and emotional learning, and mental health support.

Health plan: Another group of parents attending the meeting expressed concerns about the the updated Health and Safety Plan. The proposed plan would take effect Jan. 24. Among the changes being proposed are that Warwick would no longer close schools or modify instructional formats based on school community COVID-19 numbers, and no longer require quarantining for asymptomatic students or staff members, although they would continue to isolate sick individuals. Livestreamed instruction for students would be eliminated, and group activities like book fairs, concerts, assemblies and field trips would resume. Masking would continue to be optional.

Quotable: “People’s lives are at stake. We need to listen to scientific data and statistics specific to our children,” said nurse Lauren McMullen.

Decisions: Board member Nelson Peters suggested that the decision on the proposed plan be tabled until the Jan. 18 meeting, when the school board and administration had more data. Board members agreed. New board member Keolsch suggested that Warwick have an expanded Safety or Wellness Committee that would include community health care professionals from different hospitals and other health organizations to help guide the school district’s decisions. The board agreed to pursue the formation of the new subcommittee.

Assignments updated: Committee assignments were adjusted, with Zimmerman joining the board. Some of the major changes are Zimmerman joining the Education Committee, Peters as Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 representative and Koelsch as Lititz recCenter representative. District CFO Nathan Wertsch is Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau representative.

Contract renewed: The board unanimously approved the contract for Wertsch as CFO, effective July 1 through June 30, 2027. “We are blessed to have him as our financial officer,” Eppig said. “We have have three years with no tax increases.”

Service honored: The board also honored outgoing board President Michael Landis, who served the district for more than 12 years. Landis was presented with a Warwick red and black vase done by Warwick High School art teacher and sculptor Nate Nixdorf. The board thanked him for his service.