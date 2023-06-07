At Wrightsville Borough Council’s June 5 meeting, Treasurer Keith Brenner announced his retirement after 43 years of service. Later, council voted 4-0 to hire council President Joseph Giandalia’s wife as a temporary replacement.

In between, Mayor Tayne Slenker and resident Mel McDonald argued that Slenker should take over Brenner’s office, even though council has provided space for her elsewhere in the Wrightsville Municipal Authority offices. The authority shares the building with the borough.

In announcing a replacement for Brenner, council Vice President Brian Lyle said he and council member Rick McDonald – Mel McDonald’s husband – determined that Vicky Giandalia had the experience necessary to help the borough. After the meeting, he said he, Rick McDonald and municipal authority Chairman Fred Smith interviewed three candidates and were determined to pick the best one regardless of who it was.

“When I went into it, we made the decision we were going to take the most qualified person and be able to work with the secretaries in our office,” Lyle said after the meeting.

Responding to calls of a conflict of interest from Mel McDonald, Joseph Giandalia told the audience he stayed out of the interview and selection process. He abstained from the vote to hire his wife.

Meanwhile, Mel McDonald and Slenker made a play for Brenner’s office since he will vacate it soon. McDonald has long advocated for an office for Slenker, and council has arranged for a desk in a conference room where Slenker can meet residents. But Slenker and McDonald continue to insist on an office dedicated solely for the mayor.

“What’s right’s right,” Slenker said.

But council members said Brenner’s office is off limits because the new treasurer will use it and because it contains confidential financial and personnel records.

“The purpose of this is so (Slenker) can meet with the public,” Solicitor Peter T. Ruth said. “We are not inviting members of the public back into where we keep personnel records and other things that are private and don’t have disclosure to the public. That’s not smart.”