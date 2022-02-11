After nearly three years of planning, Wrightsville Borough Council at its Feb. 6 meeting authorized its engineer to seek official bids for a $1 million project to improve Front Street and Riverfront Park.

The project, to be funded in full through a grant from the state Department of Community & Economic Development, will add traffic-calming features on Front Street that narrow the road in several places and add sidewalks and parking. The project also includes the construction of “infiltration beds” in the park to allow stormwater to filter into the ground instead of running directly into the Susquehanna River.

In March 2019, John Klinedinst, the borough’s engineer from C.S. Davidson, told LNP | LancasterOnline he anticipated “a lot of dirt flying on Front Street” in 2020. But COVID-19 and a lengthy review process from state agencies caused project delays.

On Feb. 6, Klinedinst told council that he is still waiting for a highway occupancy permit from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which owns and maintains Front Street. But he said he is concerned that if the borough doesn’t seek bids now, contractors will already be committed to other projects.

“If we don’t get the permit, we don’t have to accept the bid,” Klinedinst said after the meeting. “The risk to the borough is very low, but … if we delay going out to bid we may not get a contractor.”

The grant is the latest Wrightsville has received since adopting a master plan for the park and the area along Front Street in 2011. That plan shows a vision for what officials wanted the park to look like in the future. Since that time, the borough has received and completed nearly $1.1 million worth of work from 11 different grants. And more than $1.8 million from four other grants, including the latest one, is being used for work in progress.