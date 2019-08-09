Wrightsville Borough will petition York County Court to take over maintenance of Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Wrightsville.
Warren Taylor, of Columbia, told council Aug. 5 that he is the only member of the association that legally owns the cemetery, which has become overgrown with grass and weeds.
“I was more or less handed the books in 2012,” Taylor said.
Through 2017, he said, he personally was paying for the upkeep of the cemetery, which he called a “historic African American cemetery” that is also the resting place for his parents, grandparents and other relatives. But when the cost reached $3,500 per season, he could no longer afford to continue maintenance.
Taylor said over the years he has solicited donations to help with the maintenance of Mount Pisgah, including sending letters to people in York, Lancaster, Chester and Dauphin counties. He even started using Facebook.
“I was getting lots of hits but no contributions,” Taylor said, adding that he did receive one response to his solicitations.
American Legion Post. No. 469 has been caring for the cemetery with Borough Council’s endorsement, and in May council discussed taking over the maintenance and potential borough ownership.
“You said something about the borough buying it for a dollar,” Taylor said to Councilman Michael Gromling, referencing their earlier conversation. “I don’t need a dollar.”
Borough Solicitor Zachary E. Nahass told Taylor that he is preparing a petition asking the court to allow Wrightsville to take over maintenance at Mount Pisgah. He said the borough could take over ownership, but that would require a ballot referendum with a majority of all borough residents voting in favor.
Nahass said after the meeting he will submit the petition to the court in the next two weeks. He doesn’t know how long it will take for a judge to rule.
During the discussion about Mount Pisgah, Councilman Fred Smith, who is a board member of the Wrightsville Cemetery Association, said the association is interested in taking on the maintenance of Mount Pisgah. It operates Fairview Cemetery in the borough.
“The board is of a mind that the association should be responsible for all the cemeteries in town,” Smith said.
Borough Council will have to decide if it wants the association to take over those duties in Mount Pisgah or if borough workers will.