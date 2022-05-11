WRIGHTSVILLE — Three new borough council members in Wrightsville, York County, campaigned on holding a cleanup day for the town, and they plan to make good on the promise on Saturday, May 14.

Between 8 a.m. and noon, borough residents can take large items (sofas and large appliances), electronics, scrap metal and other items not typically discarded in trash to the baseball field on North Third Street near Vine Street. Council members and Wrightsville Borough Municipal Authority employees will be directing traffic and sorting items.

“A lot of the citizens in town have a concern about … large items — sofas, wood, just a lot of trash that needs cleaned up,” council Vice President Brian Lyle said after the May 2 meeting. “We did this a long time ago, and it made a difference. That’s what the citizens of Wrightsville wanted, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Residents who are unable to take large items to the baseball field can have those items collected curbside on Friday, May 13 — but they need to call the borough office at 717-252-2768 to register.

For Mel McDonald, wife of council member Rick McDonald, cleanup day is not what she had in mind. During public comment, she said she campaigned last year for Lyle and new council members Phil Landis and Joseph Giandalia.

She said residents want a cleanup day that is only curbside collection and don’t want to have to take items anywhere. And she claimed that Landis promised that during the campaign, a point he disputed.

“I really didn’t say curbside for everyone — I just want to clarify,” Landis said. “I said curbside for people who were unable” to bring items to the baseball field.

“I know what I said. I would not have made a promise like that,” he continued as McDonald argued with him and talked over him.

In other news, borough engineer John Klinedinst said he is making progress to close the the gap between a $1 million grant for Riverfront Park and the $1.6 million bid.

He also said the contractor, Reamstown Excavating and Concrete, has agreed to extend the bid to the end of June — but cautioned that prices for supplies could increase.