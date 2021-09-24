Borough Council in Wrightsville, York County, tabled discussion of a draft stormwater management ordinance at its Sept. 20 meeting so council members could have time to review it.

The draft is more than 60 pages and would establish a wide range of requirements for the borough to manage stormwater. The issue has become a focus for the state Department of Environmental Protection as it seeks to prevent further pollution of the Chesapeake Bay.

DEP has recommended that municipalities in the bay’s watershed adopt a stormwater ordinance by June 2022. The draft is based on DEP’s recommendations and came from the borough’s engineer, John Klinedinst, from C.S. Davidson.

Council member Michael Gromling suggested that before any detailed discussion occurred, all council members should read through the draft. Then they can discuss it at a future meeting.

“When you get a blanket ordinance, and you adopt what is recommended, it may not be tailored to fit your municipality,” Gromling said.

He explained that when it comes to stormwater management issues, DEP does not have jurisdiction over areas of land that are less than 1 acre. In those cases, it falls back on the local municipality to regulate stormwater.

In other news, council voted unanimously to follow Columbia by holding trick or treat on Friday, Oct. 29. Columbia, like other municipalities in Lancaster County, participates in the Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee, which traditionally has encouraged trick or treat on Halloween in the county. When Halloween falls on a Saturday or Sunday, as it does this year, the committee recommends holding the event on Friday.