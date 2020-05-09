In an effort to boost business for local restaurants during the pandemic, Wrightsville Borough Council, York County, on May 4 unanimously approved to suspend the borough’s open container law until Gov. Tom Wolf allows businesses to reopen. Councilman Larry Kirkessner was absent.

“Our thought is that it will continue until Gov. Wolf sees fit to follow the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and drop his ‘order’ and let the businesses open and resume doing what they need to be doing!” Mayor Michael Albert wrote in an email after the meeting.

Council President Eric J. White wrote in an email: “It allows the local establishments to set up some tables in their parking lots or open areas for people to enjoy food at a safe distance, and have a beer with their burger and fries if they want. Responsible adults shouldn’t have to live like they are in a police state.”

An open container law typically prohibits people from consuming alcohol while out in the open and not inside or on private property.

At least two local establishments — the Wrightsville Inn and Burning Bridge Tavern — have closed because of the pandemic. Another, the John Wright Restaurant, is managing through takeout sales.

“A couple of businesses in town requested this temporary suspension to immediately facilitate selling alcoholic beverages with takeout orders,” council Vice President Frederick C. Smith Jr. said.

Jim Swartzenberger, a partner in the John Wright Restaurant, spoke with borough officials prior to the vote to suspend the law — not just because his business will benefit, but also because he supports fellow restaurateurs.

White said he consulted with Hellam Township police Chief J. Douglas Pollock (the borough purchases police services from the township) who said on his Facebook page he “trusts that only adults who are 21 or older will partake in this unique occasion responsibly while providing our local businesses with the financial support they so desperately need!”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In clarifying his position on the resolution, Pollack said, “Nothing herein shall be read to encourage or condone public intoxication, disorderly behavior, driving while intoxicated, or the violation of any other local, state or federal law.” Pollock said there will be “consequences for those who choose to act foolishly.”

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Wrightsville coverage